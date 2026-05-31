From Stress to Sleep: Daily Habits That Can Accelerate or Slow Biological Ageing

HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Aging is often associated with wrinkles, grey hair, and declining physical strength. While factors such as smoking, excessive sun exposure, and stress have long been linked to premature aging, new research suggests that even worrying about growing old may contribute to the process.

According to a study involving 726 middle-aged women, published in the February 2026 issue of the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, anxiety about aging may accelerate biological aging. Researchers found that women who were more concerned about age-related health decline showed signs of faster epigenetic aging, meaning their bodies appeared older at a cellular level based on changes in gene activity.

Experts explain that aging is not determined solely by chronological age—the number of years a person has lived. Biological age, which reflects how well the body functions, is influenced by factors such as physical fitness, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and genetics. Scientists estimate that genetics account for around half of the aging process, while lifestyle and environmental factors make up the remainder.

Researchers have identified several key contributors that may speed up aging. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight can damage DNA and accelerate skin aging. Chronic stress increases levels of cortisol, a hormone linked to inflammation and various age-related health problems. Poor sleep reduces the body’s ability to repair cells and maintain healthy brain function. Smoking remains one of the most significant causes of premature aging because it damages DNA and increases the risk of numerous diseases. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to muscle loss and reduced physical resilience, while obesity has also been linked to faster biological aging.

Scientists have also highlighted several lesser-known factors. Frequent alcohol consumption, excessive exposure to radiation, air pollution, and industrial contaminants may contribute to accelerated aging. Shift work, which disrupts the body's natural biological clock, has also been associated with negative effects on long-term health.

Some surprising contributors include yo-yo dieting, where repeated cycles of weight loss and gain may trigger cellular changes linked to aging. Exposure to bright artificial light and loud noise can elevate stress hormone levels and place additional strain on the cardiovascular system. Social isolation and loneliness have emerged as major concerns, with some studies suggesting they can pose health risks comparable to smoking.

Gut health is another important factor. The trillions of microorganisms living in the digestive system influence immunity and inflammation. Diets high in processed foods can disrupt this balance, leading to chronic inflammation that may accelerate the aging process.

Health experts emphasize that healthy habits can help slow biological aging. Regular physical activity, consistent and high-quality sleep, a plant-rich diet, strong social relationships, and maintaining a positive outlook on life are all associated with healthier aging and improved overall well-being.

The findings reinforce a growing scientific consensus that while aging is inevitable, many factors influencing how quickly the body ages remain within individual control. (Agencies)

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