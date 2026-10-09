From Struggles to Stardom: Remembering Nana Patekar’s Unforgettable Journey in Film and Life

A Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The demise of Nana Patekar, a legendary actor of Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre, in the early hours of Thursday created a void which many would say is impossible to fill. His unique persona, marked by fierce intensity, an uncompromising stand for his beliefs, and dedicated philanthropy, will remain etched in the memories of his fans.

Nana Patekar's inclination towards a simple, minimalistic life, despite having a net worth between Rs 50 crore and Rs 80 crore, in a profession defined by glamour and labelled 'showbiz,' stems from his early financial struggles.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, as Vishwanath Patekar, long before he became a household name, Nana Patekar's early life was a struggle with poverty and personal losses. Born to Dinkar Patekar, a textile painter who ran a small business, and Sanjanabai, Nana was the youngest of three surviving brothers.

After the family moved to Mumbai, Nana Patekar's father lost his property to the schemes of a relative, leaving them in financial wreckage. "I was in Class 9, but that humiliation and hunger taught me so much that I didn't need to go to any acting school," said Nana.

The shadows of personal tragedy did not leave the actor even after he attained stardom, and he lost his first son, Durvasa, at the age of two and a half. His second son, Malhar Patekar, chose a career behind the lens and has stayed away from the limelight.

Nana Patekar's wife, Neelakanti Patekar, is an award-winning Indian actress, former bank officer, and writer prominent in Marathi theatre and cinema. Their love story began on the Marathi theatre stage, following which they married in 1978. Though Nana and Neelakanti lived separately for nearly 35 years due to growing personal differences, they chose to maintain their bond and never legally divorced. Nana Patekar often spoke about how his wife supported him during his initial days of struggle.

Associated with the stage since he was a Class 3 student, Nana Patekar took up odd painting jobs to support his family. Despite this, he secured a seat at the prestigious Sir JJ School of Art and the Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art, earning a diploma in Commercial Art. Upon graduating, he worked professionally as a visual artist in the advertising industry.

Amid the odd jobs, Nana kept coming back to the stage, where he was noticed by actor Smita Patil, who convinced him to debut in the 1978 Bollywood drama Gaman. After his breakthrough roles in the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988) and the crime drama Parinda (1989), for which he won a National Film Award, there was no looking back for Nana. He is fondly remembered for his gritty and intense roles in films like Natsamrat (2016), Krantiveer (1994), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), for which he underwent military training, Agni Sakshi (1996), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), and Ankush (1986), and his comic performances in Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah (2006) and the Welcome movie series.

He further earned respect and love for his philanthropic work on grassroots relief, water conservation, and supporting distressed farming communities in rural Maharashtra through NAAM Foundation.

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