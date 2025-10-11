From Tea Gardens to Trend Charts: Jorhat Crowned India’s No.1 Travel Destination for 2026

Renowned for its verdant tea gardens, vibrant Assamese culture, and proximity to Majuli the world’s largest river island Jorhat is drawing travellers seeking authenticity and calm over crowds and luxury.

According to Skyscanner’s survey of 2,000 Indian travellers, affordability, cultural depth, and local experiences are key motivators for 2026 trips. The study also highlights the growing role of social media travel guides and a rising interest in unique accommodations, signalling a shift toward experiential and conscious travel.