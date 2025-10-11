Top Headlines

From Tea Gardens to Trend Charts: Jorhat Crowned India’s No.1 Travel Destination for 2026

Tea city of Assam outshines global favourites like Berlin and Phuket with a 493% surge in travel interest, driven by authentic experiences and cultural appeal.
Guwahati: Assam’s serene tea capital, has claimed the top spot on Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report 2026, emerging as India’s most sought-after destination. The report shows a staggering 493% increase in travel searches for Jorhat, outpacing global favourites like Berlin, Langkawi, and Phuket.

Renowned for its verdant tea gardens, vibrant Assamese culture, and proximity to Majuli the world’s largest river island Jorhat is drawing travellers seeking authenticity and calm over crowds and luxury.

According to Skyscanner’s survey of 2,000 Indian travellers, affordability, cultural depth, and local experiences are key motivators for 2026 trips. The study also highlights the growing role of social media travel guides and a rising interest in unique accommodations, signalling a shift toward experiential and conscious travel.

