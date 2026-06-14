FSSAI bans metallic pins and wires in all food packaging over safety risks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to immediately discontinue the use of metallic or staple pins and wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing, or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet, or any other food item or package. Failure to adhere to the direction will attract appropriate penal action, the advisory stated.

In a recent advisory, the FSSAI said that it has noticed metallic or staple pins and wires being used by FBOs to prepare decorative cakes and other food products, as well as to fasten food packets, cake boxes, sweet boxes, snack pouches, takeaway food parcels and other food packets.

It is also mentioned that several instances were reported wherein metallic/staple pins have been found embedded in or attached to cakes and food packages, creating a serious food safety hazard. There exists a significant risk that such pins may be inadvertently consumed by consumers, resulting in injury and adverse health consequences, according to the advisory.

Therefore, in the interest of public health and food safety, all FBOs have been directed to “immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet or any other food item or package, failing which, appropriate penal action shall be taken as per provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and Regulations made thereafter”, as per the FSSAI advisory.

Following the FSSAI advisory and previous instructions, teams from the Food Safety Commissionerate in Assam have been inspecting different locations in the state to ensure that food businesses comply with FSSAI rules banning the use of newspapers for food packaging, the addition of artificial colouring to vegetables and prepared food, and the use of metallic or staple pins and wires, which were issued in the interest of public health and food safety.

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