FSSAI Targets Liquor and Beverage Brands Over Misbranding, Flavour Additions and Misleading Energy Claims

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to alcoholic beverage manufacturers for alleged non-compliance with regulatory provisions relating to added flavours and misleading age-related claims on the spirits.

The food business operators (FBOs) engaged in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages have been directed to submit an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them.

The regulator has found that certain brands were directly adding flavours to products like rum, brandy, whisky, gin, wine, and beer, which contravenes the regulation stating that these drinks must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma.

Manufacturers are also reportedly using deceptive wording and indirect expressions denoting age that do not align with regulations. Rules require that any declared age on the label must strictly refer to the youngest spirit utilised in the blend.

The FSSAI recently implemented the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, which enforce clearer guidelines for the Indian liquor sector, including mandatory statutory warnings displayed in a specific square-shaped box format.

In a related move, the FSSAI also served notices to six major beverage brands, including Red Bull and PepsiCo, for allegedly misbranding non-alcoholic beverages as 'energy drinks'.

The notices were for "misbranding and misleading claims".

The brands named by the regulator were Red Bull Energy Drink, PepsiCo's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink and Sting Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Energy Drink - Gold Boost, Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy and Hell Energy.

The FSSAI said it has "not notified any standard for "energy drink" or similar products. It added that the brands have nonetheless been marketed using descriptors such as "energy drink" on packaging and labelling, and on e-commerce platforms.

"Functional or therapeutic claims, including but not limited to vitalises body and mind, enhancing focus, boost energy levels, aid in general weakness, or similar conditions, are not permissible for food products under the FSS Act 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," it said. (IANS)

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