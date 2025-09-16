Fuel Crisis Hits Doomdooma : Petrol Farms Shut Amid Moran Chhatra Sangha Blockade

Doomdooma: A severe fuel shortage has gripped Doomdooma after all petrol farms in the region were forced to shut down due to an ongoing economic blockade imposed by the Moran Chhatra Sangha. The blockade, which began earlier this week, has disrupted the supply of petrol and diesel, leaving pumps dry and hundreds of vehicles stranded.
Local residents and transport operators have reported long queues and mounting frustration, as fuel supplies failed to arrive for the third consecutive day. With no replenishment in sight, petrol and diesel engine vehicles including private cars, buses, and delivery trucks have come to a halt.
Sources confirmed that fuel tankers are unable to reach Dumduma due to road obstructions and checkpoints set up by members of the Moran Chhatra Sangha as part of their protest. The blockade is reportedly in response to unaddressed demands, though specific details of their grievances remain undisclosed.
Transportation services across the town and nearby areas are now severely affected. Public transport has been partially suspended, while emergency services are also beginning to feel the impact. Locals fear that if the blockade continues, prices of essential goods may skyrocket due to supply chain disruptions.
Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, appeals from civil society groups urge both the government and protestors to seek dialogue and resolution to prevent further escalation of the crisis.
Until the blockade is lifted, Doomdooma faces a paralyzing standstill, with residents anxiously awaiting the return of normalcy
