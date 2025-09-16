Fuel Crisis Hits Doomdooma : Petrol Farms Shut Amid Moran Chhatra Sangha Blockade

Local residents and transport operators have reported long queues and mounting frustration, as fuel supplies failed to arrive for the third consecutive day. With no replenishment in sight, petrol and diesel engine vehicles including private cars, buses, and delivery trucks have come to a halt.

Sources confirmed that fuel tankers are unable to reach Dumduma due to road obstructions and checkpoints set up by members of the Moran Chhatra Sangha as part of their protest. The blockade is reportedly in response to unaddressed demands, though specific details of their grievances remain undisclosed.