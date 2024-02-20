Games mascot symbolizes NE’s aspirations getting new wings: PM Narendra Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Khelo India University Games being held across the seven states in the Northeast via a video message. PM Modi noted that the mascot of the Khelo India University Games, ‘Ashtalakshmi’, is in the shape of a butterfly. The PM, who often calls the Northeast states Ashtalakshmi, said, “Making a butterfly the mascot in these games also symbolizes how the aspirations of the North East are getting new wings.”

Conveying his best wishes to athletes, the Prime Minister complimented them for creating a grand image of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in Guwahati. “Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, win for yourself and your team, and even if you lose, do not fret. Every setback is an opportunity to learn,” the Prime Minister said.

He applauded the efforts of various state governments, including the Assam government, for their contributions to promoting sports and providing opportunities for youth to showcase their talents.

He emphasized the need to learn from the North East region’s rich sports culture, where sports are celebrated fervently, inspiring athletes across disciplines from football to athletics, badminton to boxing, weightlifting to chess.

The Prime Minister highlighted the evolving ecosystem of opportunities for the youth, stating, “Whether it’s Khelo India, Tops, or other initiatives, a new ecosystem of possibilities is being created for our young generation.” He emphasized the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for athletes, from training facilities to scholarships, and a record budget allocation of over 3,500 crore rupees for sports this year.

Prime Minister Modi urged the athletes to explore the beauty of the North East region beyond the sports arena. He encouraged them to embark on post-event adventures, capture memories, and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #NorthEastMemories. Additionally, he suggested learning a few local phrases to engage with the communities they visit, enhancing their cultural experience. PM Modi asked them to experiment with the Bhashini app too.

