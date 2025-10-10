Top Headlines

Garima Saikia Garg Calls for Fair Investigation, Says Zubeen Had Given Funds to PSOs for Social Work

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, said he had given money to his two personal security officers for his social welfare work and urged that the probe into his death stay focused on truth, not politics.
Image of the PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya
Guwahati: Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, confirmed that Zubeen had entrusted money to his two personal security officers (PSOs) for his social welfare projects. She appealed for the ongoing investigation into his death to focus on finding the truth and not become politicised.

Garima explained that the PSOs  Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya  handled funds meant for Zubeen’s social work, maintaining bank records and transaction diaries. Their suspension by Assam Police followed the discovery of ₹1.1 crore in their accounts  ₹70 lakh in one and ₹45 lakh in other  amounts far exceeding their official earnings.

She clarified she had no knowledge of Zubeen’s financial matters and urged the public to let the probe proceed without interference. Questioning the neglect Zubeen faced on the day of his death, she also criticised the online circulation of his final moments, calling it painful and disrespectful.

Reaffirming her plea for justice and transparency, Garima said Zubeen was “a simple man who deserves truth and fairness.” She and Zubeen’s sister Palme Borthakur have both demanded a speedy, impartial investigation into his death in Singapore last month.

