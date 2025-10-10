Karbi Man Killed in Assam-Meghalaya Border Clash as Paddy Dispute Sparks Tension

Karbi Anglong: A Karbi man was killed on Thursday in a violent clash between villagers along the Assam-Meghalaya border, just three days after the Inter-State Border Peace Committee had resolved to suspend all agricultural activities in the disputed area.

The deceased has been identified as Orivel Tinumg of age 45, a resident of Tapat village under Donka subdivision in West Karbi Anglong district. According to police sources, the clash erupted when a group from Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills’ Lapangap village allegedly began harvesting paddy on disputed land, triggering resistance from Tapat villagers.

Several people were injured as police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd and restore order, an officer confirmed.

The border stretch, claimed by both Assam and Meghalaya, has witnessed recurring skirmishes and arson over agricultural activity in recent months. On October 6, the Inter-State Peace Committee had formally decided to halt all farming operations in the area until a permanent resolution was reached.

Earlier in July, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had visited the tension-hit zone following reports of arson and assured that the matter would be raised with the Assam government.

Hours after Thursday’s incident, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora chaired a departmental review meeting on the Annual Action Plan for FY 2025–26. The meeting, attended by senior officials including Joint Secretary Madhumita Nath and Director Subhalaxmi Deka, discussed strategies to restore peace and stability along the interstate border.

Following the meeting, Bora posted on social media:“Lasting peace and stability along inter-state border areas will greatly benefit people on both sides and pave the way for accelerated development.”

The contested zone, known as Block I in Meghalaya’s records, is currently administered by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam. It is among six disputed areas that are slated to be taken up in the second phase of border talks between the two states.