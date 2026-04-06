Gauhati HC Orders 4 NE States to Report Fresh Convict Remissions

The suo motu proceedings stem from a set of directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, which clarified the legal obligations of state governments on remission.

The apex court had held that wherever a government policy exists laying down guidelines for premature release — under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) or Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) — the state is obligated to consider all eligible convicts on its own, without waiting for individual applications.

The Supreme Court also ruled that convicts or their families are not required to file a specific application to seek remission consideration. This obligation extends to guidelines contained in jail manuals or any other departmental instructions issued by the government.

States and union territories that do not yet have a remission policy in place were directed by the Supreme Court to formulate one.

The Gauhati High Court's continued supervision signals that it is closely watching whether these states are meeting their constitutional and statutory obligations to eligible convicts.

All four states must now account for any fresh remissions granted since April 2, 2026, when they return to court on June 4.