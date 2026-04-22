Gauhati HC Reserves Order on Pawan Khera's Anticipatory Bail Plea

GUWAHATI — The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma — wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma — over allegations linked to her allegedly holding multiple passports.
Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia's bench reserved the order after extensively hearing arguments from both sides.
Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Khera via video conferencing, arguing that the case amounted to political vendetta, pointing to alleged statements made by the Chief Minister against his client.
In his petition, Khera maintained that his remarks were made in a public and political context during a press conference, and that they had been "selectively construed" to initiate criminal proceedings against him.
He further argued that his allegations had been raised in an "interrogatory form" and that he could not, therefore, be held to have played any role in the manufacturing of fraudulent passports or property documents.
Singhvi also submitted that Khera was "not a flight risk" and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary in the circumstances.
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Assam's Advocate General Devajit Saikia opposed the plea, contending that the case involved serious offences — including cheating and forgery — and was not merely a defamation matter.
He described Khera as a potential "flight risk" and argued that interim protection should not be granted.
The FIR against Khera was registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
It invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to false statements in connection with an election, cheating, forgery of valuable securities, forgery of court or public register records, use of forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation.
The court is expected to deliver its order on the anticipatory bail application in the coming days.