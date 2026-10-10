Gauhati HC seeks action-taken reports on encroachments in Behali, Singlijan reserve forests

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major development, the Gauhati High Court has sought reports from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam government regarding the steps taken to clear Behali and Singlijan reserved forests (RFs) on Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border from encroachment by November 16. This followed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Amitava Choudhury.

Hearing the petition, Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Arun Dev Choudhury directed both the state goverments to file affidavits by November 16 on the steps taken to clear both RFs from encroachment, tree-felling, illegal constructions, deforestation, etc. According to the petitioner, 6,733 ha forest land has been encroached in Behali RF, and another 450 ha in Singlijan RF.

He submitted before the court that there has been widespread deforestation, tree-felling, illegal construction, etc.

He claimed that even civic amenities like power supply and piped water supply connections have been provided to the illegal settlers, besides road connectivity.

Choudhury lamented that despite the forest department and district administrations having the authority to evict squatters, no action has been taken by them to clear the forest land.

While additional advocate general PN Goswami appeared for the Assam government, senior advocate A Chandran appeared on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Widespread encroachments have been reported in Biswanath, Sontipur, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts of Assam bordering Arunachal Pradesh mainly by people from across the border.

Recent attempts by Assam's forest Department to clear both Behali and Singlijan RFs from illegal strucures was met with stiff resistance by encroachers. There were even reports of firing at the forest personnel by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh in Biswanath district, as the former went to Behali RF to free it from squatters.

Following the incident, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had asserted that destruction of forest lands would not be allowed.

Sources said deforestation in Behali RF was primarily due to illegal logging, tree-felling, land conversion for jhum cultivation, encroachment, fuel wood collection, etc.

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