Gauhati HC Seeks Assam Govt Affidavit on Ring Road Forest Clearance

The petitioners raised alarm after the Divisional Forest Officer of the Guwahati Wildlife Division issued an e-tender to select a contractor for felling trees inside the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding eco-sensitive zone.

They described the move as premature and potentially irreversible. "Such action is dubbed as post-haste, and if it is allowed to go through, it will cause irreparable damage before any proper scrutiny by the concerned authority is made," the petitioners stated.

Additional Advocate General P N Goswami, appearing for the state, pushed back on the petitioners' concerns, submitting that all required clearances — including those under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 — have already been obtained.