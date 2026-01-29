Gauhati HC seeks responses on irregularities in filing, processing of objections

SR of electoral rolls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has sought responses from the concerned authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which alleges large-scale misuse of Form-7 during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of Electoral Rolls in Assam. Form-7 is meant for raising objections to the inclusion of names in the electoral roll and the deletion of names not found to be eligible as voters.

The PIL (No. 3 of 2026), filed by advocate Fazluzzaman Mazumder, raises concerns over alleged irregularities in the filing and processing of objections under Form-7, including claims that objections were filed using impersonated identities and without the knowledge of the individuals named as objectors. The petition also says that the hearings on these objections were not done according to the rules set out in the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the rules that go with it.

After hearing the petitioner at the admission stage, the Division Bench directed the respondents to file their responses and listed the matter for further hearing on February 24, 2026.

The respondents named in the petition are the Union of India, represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Legal Affairs; the State of Assam, represented by the Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam; the Election Commission of India, represented by the Chief Election Commissioner; and the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

The petition contends that Form-7, which is meant for raising objections to the inclusion of names in the electoral roll, mandates disclosure and verification of the objector’s identity and requires the objector to remain present during the hearing. It further points out that Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, provides penal consequences for making false statements or complaints in connection with electoral rolls, which, according to the petitioner, are not being enforced.

The petitioner has sought directions for strict compliance with statutory safeguards to prevent arbitrary deletion of names from the electoral rolls and to ensure transparency and accountability in the revision process.

