Gauhati High Court asked APSC to declare final results of CCE-2018

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday asked the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to declare the final results of the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) held in 2018 to fill up 261 posts of ACS, APS and other allied services. You can find result here : Assam APSC exam 2018 result

The High Court has, however, allowed the APSC to declare names of successful candidates against 255 posts. The APSC has been directed not to fill up 6 posts. The APSC on Monday submitted the final list of successful candidates who cleared the CCE 2018.

Also watch: Over 80 Opposition members join BJP in Behali

Also read: Gauhati High Court serves notices to Centre & Dispur







