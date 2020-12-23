Gauhati High Court serves notices to Centre & Dispur

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Government of India, the Government of Assam and the State's Health & Family Welfare Department, asking them to respond within three weeks to a complaint filed via a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, to the effect that many patients have suffered harassment or even died as a result of insistence by various hospitals of Assam to produce Corona-related certificates even in cases requiring emergency treatment.

Saikia contended in the PIL that many patients suffering from heart-attack and stroke besides road-accident victims had died in the recent months due to the unfair policy adopted by various hospitals of the State. The PIL further stated that many pregnant women have also suffered due to this insistence upon documentary proof of a patient being free of Corona.

The notices were issued by Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Manish Choudhury after hearing the submission of Saikia's counsel, Syed Burhanur Rahman.

