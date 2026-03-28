Gauhati High Court: Bail Won by Fraud or Misrepresentation Can Be Cancelled

The Gauhati High Court has ruled that anticipatory bail obtained through misrepresentation or fraud is liable to be cancelled — reinforcing a key principle in criminal law that courts will not protect accused persons who mislead them to secure relief.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Pranjal Das in a criminal petition (Crl.Pet./1352/2024) filed by Prasun Banik, Director of Himani Agency Private Limited, which operates a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Silchar, Assam.

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