Gauhati High Court Closes PIL on Mother's Suicide, Urges Assam to Ensure Welfare Schemes Reach the Poor

The Gauhati High Court has disposed of a suo moto PIL linked to a deeply distressing 2023 incident in which a mother killed her two minor children — aged two years and 15 days respectively — and subsequently took her own life, with the family reported to have been living in a public toilet due to extreme poverty.

The bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund closed the PIL with a pointed expression of hope and trust that the Assam government would ensure welfare schemes reach the people they are designed for, so that such tragedies do not happen again.

