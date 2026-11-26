STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an important development, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar has approved extension of the benefit of paternity leave to eligible male officers and staff of the principal seat of high court.

In a notification that came into force with immediate effect, the Chief Justice however laid down certain conditions to avail paternity leave.

A male employee (including a contractual employee) having less than two surviving children can be granted paternity leave for two weeks, during the confinement of his wife for childbirth, i.e., up to 14 days before or up to six months from the date of delivery of the child.

But the leave shall not be admissible to an employee who already has two surviving children (biological/adopted, as the case may be) at the time of applying for such leave.

During the period of paternity leave, the employee shall be paid leave salary equal to the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave.

Paternity leave shall not be debited against the leave account and it can be combined with leave of any other kind as admissible.

But the leave cannot be availed of for more than one spell. If the leave is not availed of within the prescribed period, the same shall be treated as lapsed.

In case twins or multiple babies are born at a time after bearing one living child, the employee shall remain eligible for paternity leave as applicable in the case of delivery of a single baby.

In case of a child begotten through surrogacy, the commissioning father, being a male employee with less than two surviving children, can be granted paternity leave for a period of two weeks within six months from the date of delivery of the child.

The notification stated that paternity leave shall be treated at par with earned leave, and all Gazetted government holidays falling during the period of such leave shall also be counted as paternity leave.

Of course, the period of wilful absence or unauthorised absence shall not be converted into paternity leave. And, any period of earned leave or any other kind of leave already sanctioned or availed of shall not be converted into paternity leave with retrospective effect.

Also, paternity leave shall not normally be refused by the competent authority.

The notification further stated that a male employee (including a contractual employee) having less than two surviving children, on accepting a child in pre-adoption foster care or on valid adoption of a child below the age of one year, can be granted paternity leave for a period of two weeks within six months from the date of accepting the child in pre-adoption foster care or valid adoption, as the case may be.

Such leave shall be admissible only upon production of documents evidencing valid adoption of the child and completion of all legal formalities, with such adoption being recognised by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), or any other recognised agency.

In the event that pre-adoption foster care is not followed by valid adoption of the child, the paternity leave already availed of shall be debited from any other kind of leave available to the credit of the employee. Other conditions governing paternity leave shall remain the same.

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