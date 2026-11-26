STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To boost national highways development in the Northeast, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has revised fund allocation for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and released an additional Rs 2,000 crore to the corporation for projects under National Highways (Original)-NE Component for the financial year 2026-27. A notification to this effect was issued by the MoRTH.

The original allocation was Rs 7,500 crore. Now, with the release of additional fund, the total revised allocation now stands at Rs 9,500 crore.

The MoRTH has specified that the fund will be spent only on capital outlay on roads and bridges (major head), national highway (sub major head), road works (minor head), Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North Eastern Areas financed from National Investment Fund (NIF), works under road wing/state PWDs, and infrastructural assets.

The notification stated that it shall be ensured that the expenditure against the sanction is incurred only on the national highway (NH) works entrusted to NHIDCL by the ministry.

There is total budget estimate provision of Rs 17,558 crore under NH(O)-NE from NIF for the financial year 2026-27. Out of this, Rs 1,149 crore has been allotted to state PWD.

After release of the amount of Rs 2000 crore to NHIDCL, Rs 6,909 crore will be in reserve/balance in the head of account.

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