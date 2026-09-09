Gauhati High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 12-crore GST fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court granted bail to Vivek Gupta, an accused in a GST input tax credit (ITC) fraud case involving an amount of around Rs 12 crore.

Justice Shamima Jahan passed the order after hearing submissions from both sides and directed Gupta's release on furnishing a surety of Rs 30,000, subject to prescribed conditions.

The case followed a joint investigation by the GST authorities and the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) into several alleged GST and ITC fraud cases. Gupta was arrested by the STF in connection with one such case.

Appearing for Gupta, advocate Amit Goyal argued that the STF lacked the authority to investigate GST-related offences and therefore could not have proceeded against his client. He also submitted that the Rs 12-crore alleged fraud was not supported by any determination of tax liability and that the alleged liability could not be linked to Gupta.

Representing the State, advocate B Gogoi opposed the bail plea, submitting that the case involved an alleged fraud running into several crores of rupees and had caused loss to the government exchequer. He argued that releasing the accused on bail could allow him to influence the evidence.

After considering the submissions, the High Court allowed the bail application and ordered Gupta's release subject to the stipulated conditions.

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