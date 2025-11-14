Zubeen Garg Death: Gauhati HC Reviews PIL; Seeks Detailed SIT Report by Dec 17

GUWAHATI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed at the Gauhati High Court by social activists Abhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, seeking an investigation into the untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, was taken up for hearing on Friday.

Baruah and Sharma appeared before a division bench comprising of Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Mital Thakuria. Senior advocate K. N. Choudhury led the arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

As per reports, the petition registered as PIL/46/2025 names Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of DONER, Ministry of Culture, the Government of Assam, High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Trend MMS Pvt. Ltd., Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma as respondents.

Sources said that the Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam Government to submit a comprehensive status report on the progress of the investigation conducted so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by December 17, 2025. The court also stated that it would wait till the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits the comprehensive report, adding that it will not intervene until the report is filed.

Petitioners Abhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah stated that the high court’s directive is a “major step forward in the quest for justice for Zubeen Garg.”