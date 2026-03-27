Gauhati High Court Issues New Guidelines to Fast-Track Criminal Trials

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued a fresh notification laying down detailed guidelines for trial courts across its jurisdiction, aimed at ensuring effective implementation of the New Criminal Laws, 2023.
The guidelines came into force with immediate effect, signalling a push towards greater efficiency and digitalisation in the day-to-day functioning of the courts.
Also Read: Assam Ranks No. 1 Nationally After Implementing New
One of the key directives requires that all electronic summons be digitally signed and, wherever possible, served directly to the intended recipients.
The High Court also encouraged trial courts to record statements of formal witnesses and police personnel through video conferencing, particularly in cases where their physical presence in court is not essential. The same facility is to be extended to other witnesses as well — a move that could significantly cut down on delays caused by witness availability.
In a pointed step to reduce case backlog, the High Court has directed trial courts to strictly follow the two-adjournment limit prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Courts have also been asked to minimise routine delays and prioritise the timely disposal of cases — a longstanding concern in the Indian judicial system.
On the digitalisation front, the notification directed courts to adopt the e-Sign application integrated with the Case Information System for signing judgments, orders, and other official documents — moving away from manual processes that can slow down proceedings.
Taken together, the guidelines represent a concrete step towards modernising trial court functioning in Assam and the Northeast, in line with the broader framework of the New Criminal Laws introduced in 2023.