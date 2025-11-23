Assam Tops National Ranking After Implementation of New Criminal Laws

Coming into effect on 1 July 2024 are India's three newly introduced criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Sakshya Adhiniyam, marking a major transformation in the country's justice and policing system. These laws respectively seek to modernise criminal justice procedures, strengthen citizen security, and ensure more efficient evidence-based investigation.

While addressing the media, SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta stated, “The new laws have immensely helped the Assam Police in conducting smoother procedures, managing cases with increased speed, and improving on-field coordination.” He mentioned that the modern provisions within the ambit of these laws have matched the evolving crime patterns and technological changes, thereby helping the force respond more effectively.