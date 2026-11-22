STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has issued notice to the Government of Assam and Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission regarding vacancies in district consumer disputes redressal commissions, and the consequent pendency of cases.

Taking up suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) regarding serious and systematic deficiencies in the functioning of the Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and 23 other district consumer disputes redressal commissions in the state, a division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami also impleaded the Central government as a respondent in the case.

The bench noted that an advocate of the Gauhati High Court had sought information through Right to Information (RTI) Act, and had learnt that against the total strength of 46 members in the 23 district consumer disputes redressal commissions in Assam, there are only 23 members, and many posts of presidents in the district commissions are still lying vacant.

The Kamrup (Guwahati) district commission is almost defunct, with 608 cases pending since 2025.

Similarly, there is a huge backlog of pending cases in other district commissions as well, with cases pending with them for 10-15 years.

This way, it has been argued in the PIL, the very purpose of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to provide inexpensive, accessible and expeditious redressal of the consumer grievances, stands defeated.

A suo-motu writ petition before the Supreme Court, flagging almost similar issues, viz., vacancy in public positions, is pending for consideration.

The PIL sought a directive to the authorities to fill-up all vacancies of the presidents and members of such commissions and also to upgrade the infrastructural facilities, so that the objective of the Consumer Protection Act is brought to fruition.

Notice to the Assam government was accepted by the state's advocate general, who shall take instructions and respond to this petition by the next date.

Fixing February 1, 2027 as the next date for hearing, the court requested RKD Choudhury, Deputy Solicitor General of India, to accept notice on behalf of the Government of India, take instructions and respond to this petition by the next date.

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