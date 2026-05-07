Gauhati High Court orders Immediate Covering of Open Drains, seeks Report on May 12

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the state government and other concerned departments to immediately take protective measures by covering all open manholes, drains and hazardous sewer channels across the city, in light of the recurring problem of artificial floods.

The Court has also instructed the authorities to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing, which has been scheduled for May 12, 2026.

The directions came during the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition (No. 36/2026) concerning the recurring problem of artificial floods in Guwahati. Taking suo motu cognizance, the Court expressed serious concern over the risks posed to public safety.

Appearing in the matter, the petitioner’s counsel highlighted key issues such as persistent waterlogging, failure of drainage systems, encroachment upon water bodies, and unscientific urban planning as major contributors to the worsening flood situation in the city.

The petition also cited a tragic incident on April 19, 2026, in the Maligaon area, where a woman lost her life after falling into an uncovered drain following heavy rainfall, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

The Court observed that open manholes and drains lying exposed at various locations pose a grave threat to everyday life. It particularly noted the danger during rainfall, when drains become submerged and invisible, increasing the risk to citizens.

Directing immediate action on the hazard, the Court asked the government authorities to take necessary steps and place a detailed progress report before it on the next date of hearing.

Further, the Court stressed the necessity of a scientific and time-bound action plan to ensure a permanent solution to Guwahati’s recurring artificial flood problem.

Also Read: Death Traps in Guwahati: Open Drains, Civic Negligence and a Trail of Preventable Deaths