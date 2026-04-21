Guwahati's Open Drains Keep Killing — A Pattern Two Decades Long

Woman drowns in Maligaon

Payel Nath did not die because of an unavoidable accident. She died because a drain was left open in a flooded street in Maligaon on the evening of April 19 — and because, in Guwahati, this is a hazard that has claimed lives for over two decades without being fixed.

Her death has triggered yet another round of public outrage. And yet, the pattern that surrounds it is grimly familiar: tragedy, official promises, and eventual inaction.

A Grim and Growing List of Victims

The names of those killed by Guwahati's open drains, uncovered manholes, and unguarded construction pits form a long and disturbing list.

In September 2025, three-year-old Sumit Kumar Sahu fell into an uncovered drain near a flyover construction site in Kalapahar and died. Within days, a five-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an open drain near Vivekananda School in the same locality.

In July 2024, eight-year-old Abhinash Sarkar slipped from his father's scooter into an open stormwater drain in Jyotinagar. His body was recovered three days later in Rajgarh — nearly four kilometres away — a detail that speaks to the lethal force running through the city's neglected drainage network.

In June 2023, Naren Choudhury died after slipping into an unguarded drain during a morning walk. In September of the same year, 74-year-old Mantu Deka fell into a pit dug for a JICA water supply project in Hengrabari and died.

The history extends further back. In 2013, four-year-old Rafiqul died after slipping into a flooded drain in Sijubari. A resident named Balmiki died in Beltola under similar circumstances the same year. In 2012, school student Sagarika Bora fell into an open manhole in Uzan Bazar and died. In 2006, Child Development Project Officer Jhumur Karmakar died after falling into a manhole in Lal Ganesh. In 2003, housewife Upamoni Choudhury was swept away after falling into a drain on a flooded road in Chandmari.

Also Read: Two women injured after falling into open drain in Guwahati