Gauhati High Court Seeks Explanation From Assam P&RD Dept Over Alleged Contractor Fraud

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, has issued a notice to Assam's Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department, seeking an explanation over allegations of irregular payments to contractors.

The order came during the hearing of PIL 24/2026, filed over concerns that public funds under the 15th Finance Commission were disbursed to contractors without verifying whether the assigned works had actually been completed.

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