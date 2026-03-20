Gauhati High Court Sets Up Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg Murder Case

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court has nominated Sharmila Bhuyan, currently serving as District Judge in Baksa, to head the exclusive fast-track sessions court.

The court will conduct day-to-day trial proceedings in the matter.

Chief Minister Sarma shared the development on X, calling it a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice.

"This decisive step will greatly expedite the judicial process and reinforce our commitment to ensuring timely justice," Sarma wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar for accepting the government's request and for his support in strengthening the cause of justice.