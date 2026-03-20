Gauhati High Court Sets Up Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg Murder Case

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has established an exclusive fast-track sessions court to expedite the trial in the Zubeen Garg murder case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.
The move follows a formal request from the Assam government to the High Court, seeking speedier proceedings in the high-profile case involving the beloved Assamese singer.
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Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court has nominated Sharmila Bhuyan, currently serving as District Judge in Baksa, to head the exclusive fast-track sessions court.
The court will conduct day-to-day trial proceedings in the matter.
Chief Minister Sarma shared the development on X, calling it a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice.
"This decisive step will greatly expedite the judicial process and reinforce our commitment to ensuring timely justice," Sarma wrote.
He also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar for accepting the government's request and for his support in strengthening the cause of justice.
Speaking to the media, Sarma said the High Court has directed Court No. 3 of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup (Metro), to conduct day-to-day hearings in the interim — following the pattern of a fast-track court — until the exclusive fast-track sessions court becomes fully operational.
Charges in the case were heard in court on Thursday, with proceedings set to continue on Friday as well.
Additionally, the court is scheduled to hear a plea for attaching Mahavir Aqua — a business in which accused Siddhartha Sharma holds a stake — on March 30.