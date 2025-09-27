Zubeen Garg Death Case: CID issues notices to Shyamkanu, Siddharth,11 Assamese in Singapore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CID has issued notices to Northeast Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma, and 11 Singapore-based Assamese in connection with the unnatural demise of Zubeen Garg.

According to police sources, if the accused fail to report to the CID within ten days, the investigating agency will issue ‘lookout notices’ against them. The primary purpose of the Lookout Notice is to stop accused persons or suspects from fleeing the country to avoid prosecution or investigation. A Lookout Notice is circulated to immigration and border control points, such as airports and seaports. When an individual with a Lookout Notice attempts to travel, immigration officials can detain them, ensuring their presence for legal processes or investigations.

The CID today raided the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta and sealed it.

According to sources, Shyamkanu Mahanta is trying to secure anticipatory bail from the Delhi High Court, and his lawyer is trying to collect the FIR copy from the Assam Police.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Lawyers’ Association (AALA) appealed to the legal fraternity to question their conscience before representing any of the people whose names have been embroiled in the unnatural death of Zubeen Garg in the court. The AALA also appealed to its fraternity to give more importance to social and moral responsibilities than to professional ones.

Reposing faith in the SIT, the AALA felt that the investigators would bring all the accused to the law. The AALA appealed to the people and fans of the singer to create an environment which is conducive for the investigation.

Meanwhile, justifying himself as not guilty, Siddharth Sarma wrote on Facebook that the government has already formed the SIT. “I welcome it. I want the truth to come out as much as anyone else. I’ll cooperate with investigating officers and provide every detail the investigators require. I can’t come to Guwahati, as I receive hundreds of threats on social media. I had to stay back in Delhi,” he said.

