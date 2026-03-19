Gaurav Gogoi Calls Bordoloi Exit "Unfortunate" but Vows to Oust Himanta

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday called the resignation and defection of senior Congress leader and Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi "unfortunate" — but made clear that it would do nothing to slow the party's campaign to remove Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from power.

Gogoi addressed reporters at Dibrugarh Airport upon landing from Delhi, striking a tone of measured restraint mixed with pointed defiance.

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