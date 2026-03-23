APCC Leaders, Alliance Candidates to File Nominations Across Assam; Gaurav Gogoi to Lead Jorhat Procession

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said that senior leaders of the party along with its alliance partners will file nomination papers across multiple constituencies in Assam on the last day of nominating filing , with APCC president Gaurav Gogoi set to lead a procession in Jorhat.
Gogoi, contesting from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, is scheduled to submit his nomination at Jorhat. The programme will begin with a rally from Jorhat Stadium, which will move towards the District Commissioner’s office where he will file his papers.
In Guwahati, Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami will begin her day at 9 a.m. from her residence. She will offer prayers at Ganesh Mandir before proceeding via the Manabendra Sarma Complex to the District Commissioner’s office for filing her nomination.
For the New Guwahati constituency, Congress nominee Shantanu Bora will assemble at Rajiv Bhawan at 10 a.m. along with party workers and supporters. The group will then head to the District Commissioner’s office to submit his nomination.
Similarly, Jalukbari candidate Bidisha Neog will take out a procession from her residence in Garchuk and proceed towards the District Commissioner’s office to file her nomination papers.
In Sonitpur district, Congress candidates Kartik Kurmi from Rangapara, Batas Orang from Dhekiajuli and Sunil Chettri from Naduar are scheduled to submit their nominations at 11 a.m. at the District Commissioner’s office.
Party sources added that candidates of the Congress and its alliance partners have completed necessary preparations and are expected to file their nomination papers at their respective district commissioner offices before noon.