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APCC Leaders, Alliance Candidates to File Nominations Across Assam; Gaurav Gogoi to Lead Jorhat Procession

In Guwahati, Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami will begin her day at 9 a.m. from her residence. She will offer prayers at Ganesh Mandir before proceeding via the Manabendra Sarma Complex to the District Commissioner’s office for filing her nomination.