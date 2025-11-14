Nurul Haque Mazumdar and Fakhrul Islam Barbhuiya Elected to Lead Hailakandi Bar Association

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi District Bar Association witnessed a lively and warm election day on Thursday as advocates turned up in impressive numbers to choose their new leaders. By early morning, the Bar premises had taken on a festive look, with lawyers greeting one another and discussing their expectations for the next committee. Polling began right on time at 9 AM and went on smoothly until 4 PM, after which the counting started under the supervision of the association’s Election Commission.

The Hailakandi Bar Association, established in 1920, has carried more than a century of legacy. Advocates here proudly recall its long tradition of nurturing legal minds and its role in shaping the district’s justice delivery over the decades. This year’s election held special significance, with senior lawyers commenting that it saw one of the most engaged voter turnouts in recent memory.

When the results were finally announced, it was senior advocate Nurul Haque Mazumdar who emerged as the new President. He won with 107 votes, defeating his opponent, Mofazzal Hussain Barbhuiya, by a clear margin of 33 votes. Mazumdar, known for his calm approach and decades of experience, received warm congratulations from fellow members who gathered around him soon after the announcement.