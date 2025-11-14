Nurul Haque Mazumdar and Fakhrul Islam Barbhuiya Elected to Lead Hailakandi Bar Association

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi District Bar Association witnessed a lively and warm election day on Thursday as advocates turned up in impressive numbers to choose their new leaders. By early morning, the Bar premises had taken on a festive look, with lawyers greeting one another and discussing their expectations for the next committee. Polling began right on time at 9 AM and went on smoothly until 4 PM, after which the counting started under the supervision of the association’s Election Commission.
The Hailakandi Bar Association, established in 1920, has carried more than a century of legacy. Advocates here proudly recall its long tradition of nurturing legal minds and its role in shaping the district’s justice delivery over the decades. This year’s election held special significance, with senior lawyers commenting that it saw one of the most engaged voter turnouts in recent memory.
When the results were finally announced, it was senior advocate Nurul Haque Mazumdar who emerged as the new President. He won with 107 votes, defeating his opponent, Mofazzal Hussain Barbhuiya, by a clear margin of 33 votes. Mazumdar, known for his calm approach and decades of experience, received warm congratulations from fellow members who gathered around him soon after the announcement.
The post of Secretary went once again to Fakhrul Islam Barbhuiya, who secured a strong 133 votes. His re-election for a second term was welcomed by many who felt his continued role would help maintain stability and smooth functioning within the association.
Other important positions also found their winning candidates: Nurul Amin Mazumdar was chosen as Vice-President, while Gautam Ghosh took the post of Joint Secretary.
Throughout the day, the election remained peaceful, with advocates praising the smooth conduct of polling and counting. Members later expressed satisfaction that the voting reflected unity, professionalism, and respect for democratic tradition within the association.
After the results, the newly elected leaders thanked the members for their confidence and promised to work together for the betterment of the Association. They emphasised their commitment to strengthening the institution’s legacy and ensuring that the Bar remained active, united, and service-oriented in the coming year.