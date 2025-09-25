Prime Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta Defends Himself, Blames Media for “TRP Allegations”

Guwahati: North East India Festival (NEIF) chief Shyamkanu Mahanta, named the prime accused in the probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death, released a video on Facebook defending himself and his organisation.

Mahanta alleged that sections of the media were dragging his name “only for TRP purposes” and spreading allegations without evidence. He claimed he first came to know about Zubeen Garg’s demise at 3:30 pm on September 19.

Detailing the circumstances, Mahanta said the late singer was staying at the five-star Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore and had agreed to attend the cultural festival as its brand ambassador. “It cannot be a fault if we invite him. He came willingly and was supposed to return on September 21,” Mahanta asserted. Mahanta further said that he was supposed to leave for Guwahati today, but due to continuous threats, he had to stay back in Singapore.

The statement comes even as investigations intensify, with authorities tightening scrutiny on Mahanta’s role in the events leading to Garg’s untimely death.