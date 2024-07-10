Ghost students: Assam Education Department seeks reports from schools

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An embarrassing situation—around 68,000 students not attending their schools for a single day—has made the Education Department seek reports from the schools concerned by August 10, 2024.

According to sources, this startling revelation came to light when the department checked the Siksha Setu portal. The department now wants the schools concerned to let it know why such a large number of students stayed away from their schools.

The perplexing question that arises now is: are these 68,000 students really enrolled, or have the school authorities registered their names for some unfair purposes? The government’s move to merge or amalgamate nearby schools with less than 100 enrollments might have led some school authorities to show an inflated number of student registrations.

The department says that if these 68,000 students do not attend school by August 10, 2024, it will delete their names from the portal.

Meanwhile, the department has also initiated an inquiry into the 3,717 teachers who have not recorded their attendance on the portal.

The tale of ghost teachers and ghost students in the education department has been a long-drawn one. It so happened during the Congress regime in the state that the education department was ignorant of the number of teachers working in the state. There were also cases of a section of teachers engaging proxy teachers. These are passé now. However, still now, a section of teachers is not performing their duties with the right earnestness. And this section is out to negate the introduction of any system that may curtail their free will.

