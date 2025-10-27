‘Girls Must Earn Parents Trust’ by Becoming Human Resources: Assam CM at Nijut Moina Scheme Distribution

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of Nijut Moina Scheme 2.0, emphasised the need for girls to become self-reliant and responsible contributors to their families.

Highlighting a shift in traditional mindsets, Samra said, “In Assam, there used to be a concept that a girl should get married soon so that her father’s responsibility ends. I believe this concept has changed now to a great extent in our state.

Urging young women to instill confidence in their parents, he added, “Dear girls, you must build trust in your parents that you can contribute to your household and take responsibilities too. You must remember that because of your parents, you were able to study and go to college. Convert yourselves into human resources so that they believe in us, that you are no less than your brothers.”

The Chief Minister further encouraged students to focus on personal growth and positive thinking. “You need to forward the legacy of human resource development and become positive change makers. Don’t let any negative influencers affect your development. There will always be some depressed minds trying to do so, but we must rise above that,” Sarma said.

The Nijut Moina Scheme 2.0 aims to empower female students across Assam by providing financial assistance to continue higher education and promote gender equality through educational oppurtunities.