“Stop Supressing Voices”: Ravi Sarma Demands Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A massive condolence meet was held on Sunday at Amranga Barihat Mini Stadium in South Kamrup to pay tribute to Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, whose mysterious death has raised widespread grief and outrage across Assam and even beyond.

The event, organised by the Brihattor Amranga Barihat Nagarik Mancha and local organisations, saw hundreds gather to light candles and offer prayers.

Prominent actor Ravi Sarma, a close friend of Zubeen, delivered a powerful speech demanding justice and condemning political interference.

“No one should escape using political power. We want justice for Zubeen,” Sarma said, adding, “I am not afraid of death. If someone wants to kill me for speaking the truth, let them kill me.”

He criticised efforts to politicise Zubeen’s death and defended his family’s right to political freedom, clarifying that he has no personal political ambition.

Urging for peace and unity, Sarma said, “This is the land of Sankardeva and Ajan Fakir. Hindu–Muslim politics will not be allowed in Assam.”

The evening concluded with a silent candlelight march, where residents chanted slogans against injustice and suppression of truth, promising to continue the fight for justice for “Pranor Xilpi” Zubeen Garg