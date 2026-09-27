GMCH Performs First Robotic Cardiac Surgery in Landmark Achievement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) performed robotic cardiac surgeries for the first time in the Northeast, with three patients undergoing complex procedures at the CN Centre on September 25 and 26.

The surgeries were conducted by the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery under the supervision of cardiac surgeon Dr Ritwik Raj Bhuyan, Assam's first robotic cardiac surgery specialist.

A Cardiac Robotic Surgery Workshop was also organised at the CN Centre from September 25 to 26. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal attended the workshop and said the introduction of advanced technology would help provide modern medical treatment to patients within the state.

Singhal said the government was prioritising the modernisation and strengthening of Assam's healthcare system and stressed the need to introduce advanced technologies in medical institutions alongside specialist expertise.

During the workshop, Dr Bhuyan trained GMCH cardiac specialists and doctors in robotic surgery techniques and the use of robotic technology in modern cardiac procedures.

Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, GMCH Principal Dr Babul Bezbaruah, Superintendent Dr Debajit Choudhury and other doctors and healthcare workers attended the workshop.

Dr Bhuyan has 27 years of experience as a cardiac surgeon and has worked at hospitals in Australia, Manchester in the UK and Delhi. He currently serves as Director of Adult Cardiac Surgery at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla, New Delhi.

The introduction of robotic cardiac surgery at GMCH created an opportunity for patients in Assam to access advanced cardiac treatment within the state.

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