GMCH to Relocate Services to MMCH for Reconstruction Starting November 15

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is set to temporarily shift most of its services to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Panbazar by November 15 to facilitate repair and reconstruction work on its existing campus.

The Health Department plans to make MMCH operational for the relocated services from November 16. The move is expected to cover nearly all departments, though a few units may remain outside the arrangement.

The department has stressed the need for careful planning to ensure uninterrupted medical care and minimise inconvenience to patients during the transition.

GMCH handles around 3,000 outpatients daily, putting considerable pressure on its infrastructure, diagnostic facilities and medical staff. Concerns over delays in diagnostic test reports at government hospitals have also highlighted the need to improve testing capacity and ensure timely delivery of results.

Adequate facilities and coordinated arrangements at MMCH will be crucial to maintaining patient care while reconstruction work continues at the GMCH campus.

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