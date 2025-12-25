GNRC Hospital Launches Accident Awareness and Prevention Drive at Barpeta Press Club

Barpeta: As part of its month-long “Accident Awareness and Prevention Month” campaign, Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) Hospital organised a press meet at the Barpeta Press Club on Wednesday, focusing on the causes, prevention and timely management of accidents.

GNRC, which is one of the leading healthcare institutions in Northeast India, has dedicated the month of December to spreading awareness on accident prevention and emergency response. During the interaction with the media, medical experts from the hospital stated that greater public awareness and prompt medical intervention can significantly reduce accident-related deaths and long-term disabilities.

Addressing the press, GNRC neurosurgeon Dr Amrit Kumar Saikia described road accident-related head and spinal injuries as one of society’s “silent killers”. He stated that every year, more than 1.5 lakh people in India suffer traumatic brain injuries, with a large proportion of cases linked to two-wheeler accidents. Dr Saikia emphasised that simple preventive measures such as wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding alcohol while driving, and ensuring accident victims are taken to hospitals without delay can save countless lives.

General surgeon Dr Nipank Goswami explained that accident injuries are often deceptive in nature. “In many cases, there may be no visible external injury, but serious internal damage may have occurred,” he said. He highlighted that vital organs like the kidneys and urinary system are particularly vulnerable and warned that delayed diagnosis and treatment can lead to lifelong complications.

Adding a practical dimension to the awareness programme, GNRC ambulance service head Md Rashidul Islam conducted a live demonstration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). He explained how timely first aid and basic life support provided at the scene of an accident can make the difference between life and death before professional medical help arrives. GNRC officials also shared that over the last three decades, the hospital has treated around 93,000 accident victims from Assam and across the Northeast. Of these, nearly 4,500 patients were from Barpeta district alone, defining the seriousness of accident-related injuries in the region. The speakers collectively stated that awareness, preparedness and quick response are crucial in preventing accidents and reducing fatalities. Through this initiative, GNRC Hospital strengthened its commitment to enhancing accident awareness and strengthening emergency medical care across Assam and the Northeast.