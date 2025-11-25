GNRC Hospital’s Awareness Campaign Urges Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Epilepsy in Morigaon

Guwahati: GNRC Hospital in Guwahati organised an awareness campaign against epilepsy at the Morigaon Press Club, aiming to dispel myths and encourage timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Highlighting the urgent need for public education, two senior doctors from GNRC emphasised that more than 70% of epilepsy patients can lead controlled lives with proper medication and medical care.

During the campaign, Dr. Prasenjit Deka, a neurologist, and Dr. Paranjyoti Barman, a senior neuro specialist, revealed that Assam has over 300,000 epilepsy patients, with 10,000 cases reported in Morigaon district alone. GNRC Hospital currently treats about 4,000 patients from Morigaon, a reflection of the widespread impact of the condition. They stressed that epilepsy symptoms go beyond the commonly known seizures, encompassing over 40 different signs such as sudden fainting, staring spells, abnormal movements, and loss of consciousness.

The doctors addressed common misconceptions, especially in rural areas, where epilepsy is often misunderstood as a spiritual or supernatural affliction. Raising awareness about the condition, they urged communities to recognise symptoms early and seek medical help rather than allowing stigma and fear to prevent treatment.

The hospital highlighted various diagnostic techniques including EEG tests, video EEG, and MRI scans that help identify epilepsy’s origins and guide treatment. For some patients, surgery offers additional relief by targeting the precise brain area causing seizures, improving control in up to 70% of cases.

Officials urged patients to adhere strictly to prescribed medications and caution against sudden discontinuation, which could worsen symptoms. GNRC’s state-of-the-art facilities and expert teams remain dedicated to providing comprehensive epilepsy care, supported by ongoing public education to build a more informed and supportive society around this chronic condition.

The campaign was moderated by GNRC’s Marketing and Brand Promotion manager Mamoni Goswami, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to empowering communities through knowledge and care.