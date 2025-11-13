Goalpara BDO Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe

Goalpara: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption, Assam (DVAC), on Thursday arrested Bhuben Das, the BDO of Jaleswar Development Block in Goalpara district. Das was arrested on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs. 7,000 from the complainant.
According to an official release, the investigation began when the complainant reported that Das had demanded ₹10,000 to process pending bills for a completed Model Anganwadi Centre project. The initiative was under the ICDS scheme. The figure was later negotiated down to ₹7,000. Acting quickly, DVAC laid a trap at Das's rented residence in Lakhipur, Goalpara.
As per the officials reported, the accused was caught red-handed immediately after accepting the money. The tainted currency was retrieved in the presence of independent witnesses and seized as evidence. Das has been arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended 2018), on sufficient evidence of bribery.
Additionally, further legal and follow-up procedures are underway. The case underlines the commitment of the Vigilance Department toward eradicating corruption in schemes connected with social welfare and development. According to officials, such timely interventions help in the restoration of public confidence in government projects and service delivery.