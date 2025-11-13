Goalpara BDO Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe

According to an official release, the investigation began when the complainant reported that Das had demanded ₹10,000 to process pending bills for a completed Model Anganwadi Centre project. The initiative was under the ICDS scheme. The figure was later negotiated down to ₹7,000. Acting quickly, DVAC laid a trap at Das's rented residence in Lakhipur, Goalpara.

As per the officials reported, the accused was caught red-handed immediately after accepting the money. The tainted currency was retrieved in the presence of independent witnesses and seized as evidence. Das has been arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended 2018), on sufficient evidence of bribery.