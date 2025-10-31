Goalpara BJP Marks Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary with ‘Unity Rally’

Goalpara: In honour of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, also termed as the National Unity Day, the Goalpara committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a rally in the centre of the town on Friday morning. The unity rally was observed to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India.

As participants honoured Patel’s lifetime dedication to national unification, the “Ekta Samadal’ commenced from the Goalpara College gate and through the main streets of the town. The calls for solidarity and patriotism filled the air at the gatherings. Local residents, labourers, and party leaders marched in unison.

in addition, The Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Minority Morcha were among the party wings that participated in the event. The rally was led and overseen by the BJP District president, Dipanka Nath. The town’s sense of unity and pride in Patel’s legacy was symbolised through the participants’ hoisting banners and slogans that filled the town.

In a fitting homage to the Iron Man of India, the event ended with flower tributes and group commitments to continue the principles of unity, peace and patriotism that Sardar Patel stood for.