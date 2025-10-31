Early Morning Premiere of Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Draws Emotional Crowd Across Assam

Guwahati: Hundreds of fans gathered before dawn on Friday, October 31, for the premiere of Roi Roi Binale, the final film associated with late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg. The first screening began at 4:25 AM at Matrix Cinema Hall in Beltola, Guwahati and in Nakhyatra Cinema Hall at Lakhimpur, with long queues forming outside well before sunrise.

Directed and composed by Zubeen Garg himself, Roi Roi Binale has been described as a celebration of his artistic vision and his enduring contribution to Assamese cinema. Viewers were visibly emotional, with several describing it as “a farewell that feels personal.”

Theatres across Assam reported full houses, reflecting the deep affection people continue to hold for the late artist. Inside the hall, audiences responded with applause and reverence at every song and scene, turning the screening into a heartfelt tribute.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this month, had worked extensively on the film’s music and concept. For many, Roi Roi Binale’s premiere symbolised the fulfilment of his final dream, a lasting reminder of an artist whose music and spirit continue to inspire generations.