Goddess Rising: Assam Greets Maha Saptami with Devotion and Dreams

From the banks of the Brahmaputra to bustling city pandals, the day began with the traditional Nabapatrika Snan ritual, symbolizing nature worship. Temples and community pandals were adorned with intricate decorations, while devotional music and drumbeats filled the air.

As the evening descended, illuminated idols of Goddess Durga drew thousands, celebrating her victory over evil, a metaphor embraced by many as a call for unity and resilience.

Security was tight across major towns, ensuring safe and joyous celebrations. Cultural programs showcasing Assam’s rich heritage further elevated the festive mood.

Maha Saptami sets the tone for the grand days ahead Maha Ashtami and Navami as Assam unites in devotion, hoping for strength, harmony, and a brighter future under the Goddess’s divine gaze.