GoI Pushes for Rapid Submission of DPRs for Six Ambitious Projects in Northeast Worth Rs 1204.55 Crore Under PM-DevINE Scheme

Guwahati: The Government of India (GoI) has six ambitious projects for the Northeast worth Rs 1204.55 crore under the PM-DevINE scheme under active consideration and has asked the state governments concerned to submit the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) at the earliest.

The proposal for another project, the establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haematolymphoid Cancers at B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, is now sought to be changed by BBCI in its scope of work. So, the GoI has asked the BBCI to submit its modified proposal for the project already sanctioned by the Centre.

According to the office memorandum of the Ministry of DoNER dated June 5, 2024, the last meeting of the Empowered Inter-ministerial Committee (EIMC) of the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) Scheme discussed six new projects for the NE region. During the discussion, all state governments concerned were asked to submit their DPRs, along with the requisite documents, at the earliest.The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of DoNER.

The new projects under active consideration of DoNER are: (i) Construction of Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Anini (Rs.183 crore) and at Dirang (Rs.225.42 crore) in Arunachal Pradesh (Total Rs.408.42 crore); (ii) Development of Skywalk and Tourist hub at Mawkdok, Sohra, Meghalaya (Rs.42.17 crore); (iii) Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway at Shillong Peak Ropeway project, Shillong, Meghalaya (Rs.58.79 crore) [Total project cost St Rs.116.30 crore]; (iv) Multi-speciality hospital in Chumokedemia at Nagaland (Rs.60 crore), (v) Gap funding for the proposed Medical College at Sichey, East Sikkim for annual Intake of 100 Students (Rs.170 crore) [Total projects cost Rs.555.31 crore]; and (vi) Establishment Campus of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) at Shillong (Rs.22.35 crore).

DoNER had already sanctioned a project for ‘Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haematolymphoid Cancers in North East India,’ at BBCI, Guwahati, with a project cost of Rs. 129 crore. However, the BBCI now wants to change the scope of work envisaged in the original proposal. The meeting of the EIMC of PM-DevINE discussed the change in proposal and asked the BBCI to submit the new proposal at the earliest.

