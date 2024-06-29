Assam Government Takes Steps to Address Public Grievances: CM Sarma Warns Officials Over Lavish Spending, Caps Market Lease Bids, and Suspends Misconduct Police Personnel

Guwahati: On the heels of the recent Lok Sabha election results, the state government is now focusing on addressing the grievances and minimizing the harassment meted out to the people, with several steps taken in this regard. The government is also trying to avoid doing anything that will invite the displeasure of the common man.

This intent is made clear by the fact that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself reacted to the social media posts regarding the ‘lavish’ food served during the cabinet meeting at Nalbari yesterday. Today, the CM used strong words to the Nalbari DC, saying, “In spite of repeated instructions from my office to arrange a simple vegetarian meal during the cabinet meeting, a rather elaborate arrangement with too many items was made by you. I express my extreme displeasure for such action on your part.”

Yesterday’s cabinet decision on the relaxation of fines imposed on two- and three-wheelers is a step in that direction. Now, the government is setting its eyes on the high bids by lessees to secure leases on weekly markets, haats, ferry ghats, etc., with the aim of putting a cap on such practices. The bidders securing leases with high prices generally realize their investment from the vendors in markets and operators of ferries, who ultimately pass on the excess amounts to the general public.

For example, the lessees of the markets, to make up for their increased investment, charge a higher amount of tax from the vendors. The vendors, in turn, increase the prices of their goods to make up for the increased tax. Ultimately, the people buying goods from the vendors have to pay a higher price.

The state government has now taken the decision that any bidder can quote a maximum 10% above the government value for the market, bazaar, haat, ferry ghat, etc. Any bid above 10% will not be accepted. Also, at present, the government has cancelled the tenders for all the markets, bazaars, haats, ferry ghats, etc., which were quoted by Zila Parishad, Anchalik Parishad, and Gaon Panchayat. The government will now fix a minimum price at which bidding will be conducted. The government hopes, “This step will benefit the common people by bringing down the prices of commodities being traded in such designated places.”

Recently, action has been taken against the police personnel who committed atrocities against the people. Some of the accused police personnel have been suspended, and investigations have been launched against others accused of such acts. Assam DGP GP Singh remarked that any atrocities committed by police personnel will not be accepted. Whatever the circumstances, the police have to take action within the confines of the law of the land. Investigations have already been launched into the recent incidents in Tinsukia and Kamrup (M), and several personnel have been suspended. Assam Police headquarters will not condone any wilful and uncalled for/unlawful use of force on civilians. As police personnel, all of us should show a higher degree of restraint, even under provocations, if any.”

Regarding the relaxation of fines on two- and three-wheelers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the decision has been taken with a view to reducing the undue burden on the citizens. The cabinet has advised the transport department not to levy any fine on two-wheelers in the absence of documents like a license, registration, pollution certificate, etc.

