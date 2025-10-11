Going to enact two more Acts to safeguard indigenous people: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will lay two important bills to safeguard the jaati, maati and bheti of the indigenous people in Assam in the Assembly session in November this year.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, “I say with certainty that the Miyan Muslims will emerge as the largest group in Assam with around 38 per cent of the total population of the state in the next census report. This is the unvarnished reality.”

The Muslim population in Assam in the 2011 census report was 34.22 per cent of the total population in the state. In 2021, Muslims were dominant in six of the 23 districts in the state. They became the majority in nine of the 27 districts in the state in 2011. According to conservative statistics, the Muslims are the majority in 14 of the 35 districts in the state now.

The Chief Minister said, “In the past 30 years, had the previous state governments done what the present government has done in the past five years to secure jaati, maati and bheti, Assam wouldn’t have confronted such a precarious situation today. We did what we could to provide safeguards to the indigenous people of the state in the past five years. To provide more safeguards to the indigenous people in the state, we’re going to enact two more important acts. We will lay the bills in the Assembly session in November.”

The Chief Minister said, “Be that as it may, the war has already begun. We need to reach our anticipated goal. We need to keep up what we have already done for another decade. We need to keep the Miyans under pressure. That will rid us of the menace.”

In July this year, the Chief Minister said that the Muslim and Hindu populations in Assam would be equally poised in 2041. He said that around 3 per cent of the 34 per cent Muslim population in the state in the 2011 census report were Assamese Muslims. The remaining 31 per cent were immigrant Muslims. The Chief Minister said that the rising trend of the Muslim population in the state would swell them to be 50 per cent of the state’s population in 2041.

