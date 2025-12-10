Golaghat Observes International Animal Rights Day; Organises Awareness Rally

Golaghat: To mark the International Animal Rights Day, Golaghat led with a strong call for compassion, responsibility, and awareness toward animals. The event, held under the initiative of Prapti Foundation, brought together volunteers, animal lovers, and residents to highlight the growing need for safeguarding animal rights.

To spread the message of humane treatment and protection, a special awareness rally was taken out across Golaghat town. Participants marched with placards and slogans, urging people to show kindness to animals, prevent cruelty, and support welfare initiatives. The rally garnered positive attention from passers-by, reflecting increasing community interest in animal-related issues.