Golaghat Observes International Animal Rights Day; Organises Awareness Rally

Golaghat: To mark the International Animal Rights Day, Golaghat led with a strong call for compassion, responsibility, and awareness toward animals. The event, held under the initiative of Prapti Foundation, brought together volunteers, animal lovers, and residents to highlight the growing need for safeguarding animal rights.
To spread the message of humane treatment and protection, a special awareness rally was taken out across Golaghat town. Participants marched with placards and slogans, urging people to show kindness to animals, prevent cruelty, and support welfare initiatives. The rally garnered positive attention from passers-by, reflecting increasing community interest in animal-related issues.
Organisers from Prapti Foundation emphasised that animals deserve proper care and protection. They stressed that awareness among citizens is key to reducing neglect, abuse, and abandonment. The foundation also highlighted its continued efforts in rescuing animals, arranging medical care, and advocating for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws.
The observance of International Animal Rights Day in Golaghat served as an important reminder of the shared responsibility humans have toward all living beings. With the growing participation of youth and volunteers, the event aimed to inspire long-term change in public attitudes and promote a compassionate environment for animals in the district.