Manipur Gears Up Ahead of President Murmu's First-Ever Two-Day Visit

Imphal: Manipur is preparing for President Droupadi Murmu's first-ever two-day visit to the State on December 11 and 12, amidst a total shutdown threatened by militant groups that might delay her schedule. The President is scheduled to attend programmes in Imphal on the first day and participate in the commemoration of Nupi Lal Day on December 12 at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex. She is expected to travel to the Senapati district for an official engagement.

The state is gearing up for her arrival by means of beautification drives along the 7-kilometre stretch from the Imphal airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex by the authorities. The roads have been repainted, the dividers refurbished and colourful flags and banners installed to welcome the President. A 20-foot “Welcome” hoarding has also been placed along the route to the airport.